MTSU Makes Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools List for 7th Consecutive Year

MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry — and the College of Media and Entertainment that houses it — are marking a seventh year on Billboard‘s latest international list of top music business schools, once again earning acclaim for the program’s diversity, depth and longevity.

In the article “Billboard’s 2022 Top Music Business Schools Revealed,” the magazine also says “opportunities abound” for students’ professional development, thanks to participation in events like Bonnaroo and the CMA Music Festival; the presence of an active on-campus music venue, the Chris Young Cafe; and the student-run record label, Match Records.

MTSU’s been on Billboard’s best music business schools lists since 2013, receiving recognition that first year for the recording industry program’s entrepreneurial turn. The magazine has published seven such lists since then, including this year’s; it skipped a 2015 compilation and didn’t publish one for 2021 because of the pandemic.

“I am delighted that MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry has once again made the Billboard list of the top music business schools worldwide,” said Beverly Keel, media college dean and a former recording industry department chair. “This accomplishment is an achievement for our dedicated faculty and staff.

“This has been a tremendous year for our recording industry students, from participating in Grammy Week festivities to working a stage at Bonnaroo. Our alumni, who include Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hardy, Hillary Scott of Lady A and so many others, are also enjoying a great year, and we are so proud of all that they do.

“We’re in the midst of another groundbreaking year, so there will be more exciting news coming soon.”

Its alphabetical listing of 38 schools in the Oct. 8 print and Oct. 11 online editions also adds newcomer and Nashville neighbor Fisk University, the first historically Black college or university to join the Music Business Association’s academic partnership program.

Fisk appears alongside long-recognized programs at Berklee College of Music, New York University and the University of California Los Angeles, Nashville’s Belmont University and Rhodes College’s Mike Curb Institute for Music in Memphis, plus four newly added British institutions.

49 years of real-world prep for students

MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry was founded in 1973, opened its first campus recording studio in 1980 and was the first program in the country to release a fully student-created CD in 1985. It also collaborates with MTSU’s School of Music on a music industry minor for students in music-industry entrepreneurship or recording industry.

Recording industry undergrads at MTSU can focus on audio production, commercial songwriting or music business. The Master of Fine Arts in Recording Arts and Technologies degree prepares MTSU students for advanced work in audio production, recording and integrated electronic media.

The department opened its new Studios D and E a year ago, giving students nearly 5,000 square feet and $2 million worth of customized, expandable space. The new Songwriting Center, located five blocks east of campus, is holding classes now and plans a spring 2023 grand opening.

NBC News began calling MTSU a “Grammy-winner factory” in 2019 in the wake of alumni, students’ and staffers’ multiple nominations and wins from the industry’s top honor.

MTSU alumni, former or current students, and faculty from across the university have been a part of more than 134 Grammy Award nominations in the last two decades. The number of MTSU-connected Grammy winners since 2001 currently stands at 15 with a total of 37 Grammys, including nine repeat recipients, in categories from classical to pop to rock to country to gospel.

MTSU students, alumni and faculty also have been a consistent force in network TV music competitions, including “American Idol” and “The Voice,” since the shows began more than 20 years ago.

Hunter Wolkonowski of Winchester, Tennessee, a music business graduate who performs under her stage name “HunterGirl,” is MTSU’s most successful “American Idol” competitor so far with her No. 2 finish in May.

To learn more about the Department of Recording Industry at MTSU and its programs, visit https://mtsu.edu/recording- industry. For more information on the College of Media and Entertainment and its programs, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/media.

The Billboard article is available online at http://bit.ly/ MTBillboardMusicBusinessSchool s2022