MTSU leads CUSA in Graduation Success Rate

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee’s NCAA Graduation Success Rate for 2023-24 was at an impressive 94 percent, as announced by the NCAA national office on Wednesday. It’s the sixth straight year MT has scored 92 percent or better.
The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a six-year measure of freshmen and athletic transfers who entered Middle Tennessee as freshmen in 2017-18. This marks the 12th straight year that Middle Tennessee has scored above 80 percent. The last 12 GSR scores for Middle Tennessee have been 94, 95, 94, 93, 93, 92, 89, 88, 87, 87, 87 and 82.
The Blue Raiders also ranked first out of the nine teams in Conference USA with Liberty and WKU being the only other schools to reach the 90 percent plateau.
Middle Tennessee had seven programs score a perfect 100 percent GSR score. Men’s Basketball, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Golf, Softball, Soccer, Women’s Tennis and Volleyball, all registered a 100 percent score. Football and Women’s Cross Country and Track were next in line with an impressive score of 92.
The Blue Raiders’ score of 92 percent in football ranked tied for 23rd nationally among the FBS (tied for 8th in Group of 5) and easily led the way in Conference USA. Among all FBS schools in the state of Tennessee, the Blue Raiders ranked second behind Memphis (94).
Conference USA Overall GSR Scores
Middle Tennessee 94
Liberty 92
WKU 90
FIU 89
Jax State 88
Louisiana Tech 86
UTEP 84
Sam Houston 83
New Mexico State 80
Conference USA Football GSR Scores
Middle Tennessee 92
Liberty 90
Jax State 87
WKU 87
New Mexico State 86
Louisiana Tech 84
FIU 82
UTEP 78
Sam Houston State 68
National FBS Football GSR Scores
Air Force 100
Clemson 99
Northwestern 99
Alabama 97
Boston College 97
Louisville 97
Wake Forest 97
Cincinnati 97
Boise State 96
Utah 96
Notre Dame 96
Miami, Ohio 96
South Carolina 95
Iowa State 95
Memphis 94
Duke 94
Navy 94
Toledo 94
Rice 93
UVA 93
UCF 93
Stanford 93
MTSU 92
Kansas State 92
West Virginia 92
