MTSU leads CUSA in Graduation Success Rate

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee’s NCAA Graduation Success Rate for 2023-24 was at an impressive 94 percent, as announced by the NCAA national office on Wednesday. It’s the sixth straight year MT has scored 92 percent or better.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a six-year measure of freshmen and athletic transfers who entered Middle Tennessee as freshmen in 2017-18. This marks the 12th straight year that Middle Tennessee has scored above 80 percent. The last 12 GSR scores for Middle Tennessee have been 94, 95, 94, 93, 93, 92, 89, 88, 87, 87, 87 and 82.

The Blue Raiders also ranked first out of the nine teams in Conference USA with Liberty and WKU being the only other schools to reach the 90 percent plateau.

Middle Tennessee had seven programs score a perfect 100 percent GSR score. Men’s Basketball, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Golf, Softball, Soccer, Women’s Tennis and Volleyball, all registered a 100 percent score. Football and Women’s Cross Country and Track were next in line with an impressive score of 92.

The Blue Raiders’ score of 92 percent in football ranked tied for 23rd nationally among the FBS (tied for 8th in Group of 5) and easily led the way in Conference USA. Among all FBS schools in the state of Tennessee, the Blue Raiders ranked second behind Memphis (94).

Conference USA Overall GSR Scores

Middle Tennessee 94

Liberty 92

WKU 90

FIU 89

Jax State 88

Louisiana Tech 86

UTEP 84

Sam Houston 83

New Mexico State 80

Conference USA Football GSR Scores

Middle Tennessee 92

Liberty 90

Jax State 87

WKU 87

New Mexico State 86

Louisiana Tech 84

FIU 82

UTEP 78

Sam Houston State 68

National FBS Football GSR Scores

Air Force 100

Clemson 99

Northwestern 99

Alabama 97

Boston College 97

Louisville 97

Wake Forest 97

Cincinnati 97

Boise State 96

Utah 96

Notre Dame 96

Miami, Ohio 96

South Carolina 95

Iowa State 95

Memphis 94

Duke 94

Navy 94

Toledo 94

Rice 93

UVA 93

UCF 93

Stanford 93

MTSU 92

Kansas State 92

West Virginia 92

