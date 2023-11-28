MTSU launches NIL Headquarters powered by FanWord

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Today, Middle Tennessee State University Athletics announced the launch of its NIL Headquarters powered by FanWord and its athlete directory product, FanWord Directory. MTSU signed a multi-year agreement with FanWord to further maximize Name, Image, and Likeness support for all its student-athletes.

FanWord, one of the leading brand development companies in college sports, specializes in building solutions for collegiate athletic departments and other athletic organizations that help student-athletes build, grow, and monetize their personal brands.

FanWord’s athlete directory product, FanWord Directory, gives all MTSU student-athletes a website-like profile that allows them to aggregate everything about themselves in a single place, including their social media channels, personalized merchandise, NIL opportunities, awards, photos, and much more. This not only gives student-athletes a powerful tool to market and promote themselves, it also makes it easy for supporters to instantly see all of the different ways they can connect and collaborate directly with the athlete.

“We are so excited to partner with FanWord to introduce our NIL headquarters for our Blue Raider fans, MTSU alumni, and Rutherford County businesses,” said Lee De León, Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs. “We want to give our student-athletes as many resources as possible to help them in the NIL space.”

MTSU’s new NIL Headquarters can be found at https://app.fanword.com/teams/mtsu. This webpage allows fans, businesses, and other supporters to quickly access the Blue Raider Exchange, NIL Merchandise, as well as each athlete’s profile to learn more about them, connect with them, and start engaging in NIL activities.

“MTSU is incredibly forward-thinking and innovative when it comes to their approach to NIL,” said Christopher Aumueller, CEO of FanWord. “With the NIL Headquarters, they give their athletes their own personalized web page and link to promote themselves, simplify life for their supporters, and highlight all of their NIL initiatives in a single place. We couldn’t be more excited about launching this long-term relationship and further support them and their student-athletes in this new era.”

Those with questions related to MTSU’s partnership with FanWord or NIL at MTSU are encouraged to contact Deputy AD Lee De León at 615-898-5563.

ABOUT FANWORD

FanWord is a storytelling and brand development company for the college sports and NIL industry that works with more than 50 athletic organizations across the country. To learn more about FanWord’s athlete directory product, FanWord Directory, click here.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News