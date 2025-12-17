MTSU Launches New Undergraduate Certificate in Using Artificial Intelligence

Middle Tennessee State University’s Data Science program is launching a forward-looking undergraduate certificate, Using Artificial Intelligence.

Designed for MTSU students and working professionals eager to explore the transformative power of AI, this 10-credit-hour program “provides hands-on experience and practical skills that will serve students across a wide range of disciplines and career paths,” said Sara Shirley, director of the Data Science undergraduate program and an associate professor of finance in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business.

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into every corner of industry — from healthcare and finance to marketing and education — the need for professionals who can understand, apply, and critically evaluate AI tools has never been greater.”

The certificate is designed to provide students with foundational knowledge and the ability to implement AI ethically and responsibly. Students will complete three foundational courses: CSCI 1150 – Computer Orientation, DATA 1010 – Artificial Intelligence in Action, and DATA 1500 – Introduction to Data Science.

“The Using Artificial Intelligence certificate is a smart addition to any major, enhancing a student’s resume with cutting-edge knowledge and cross-disciplinary relevance,” Shirley continued. “It’s also ideal for students who want to explore AI without committing to a full degree in computer science or data science.”

With just 10 credit hours required, the certificate is viewed as a manageable and impactful way to gain high-demand skills that open doors to internships, research opportunities, and careers.

“Whether you’re preparing for graduate study, entering the workforce, or simply curious about the technologies shaping the future, this certificate offers a meaningful path to understanding and applying AI in today’s data-driven world,” Shirley said.

The Provost’s Office requested the creation of an undergraduate AI certificate, which was designed by an interdisciplinary group of MTSU faculty members participating in the university’s AI Initiative, led by finance professor Keith Gamble.

The certificate courses are currently a mix of on-ground and online options, with potential for a fully online option in the near future.

“We welcome students of all majors and backgrounds, whether full-time or part-time, as well as professionals who may want to pursue the certification to gain new skills and knowledge in the field,” Shirley said.

MTSU students interested in pursuing the certificate are encouraged to contact their academic advisor. Anyone interested can also visit the MTSU Data Science website for information on enrolling in the certificate track.

MTSU’s Data Science program offers a dynamic and interdisciplinary education at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels. Designed to prepare students for success in one of the fastest-growing fields, the curriculum blends core principles and recent innovations from the Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics and Finance, and Information Systems and Analytics departments.

Learn more at https://datascience.mtsu.edu, email [email protected] or call 615-898-2122.

