MTSU Launches New App That Helps Fans Stay Updated on All Sports Programs and Purchase Tickets all in one Place

Middle Tennessee Athletics launched a new mobile app this week, allowing Blue Raider fans around the world to stay connected and up-to-date on everything surrounding MTSU’s 17 sports programs. The Blue Raiders mobile app is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

Features available on the new improved app include digital ticketing, customizable push notifications, live and archived video and audio, live statistics, and more. The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Fans will be able to accumulate points for attending or watching the Blue Raiders that they can then redeem for prizes throughout the year, while a student rewards program will also be housed within the app. Just go to Blue Raider Rewards inside the app and create your log-in.

In Middle Tennessee’s continuing effort to provide an enjoyable experience for fans, users can utilize the app to access tickets for every MTSU home football, basketball, and baseball events directly on their phone. Tickets can be saved to Apple Wallet and Google Pay to ensure contactless entry into all athletic venues.

Additionally, the app allows for customizable push notifications including final scores, news, venue information as well as photo galleries, rosters, schedules, statistics, and more.

SIDEARM Sports is the nation’s leading digital provider serving more than 1,300 partners, including more than 300 NCAA Division I programs and 57 Power-Five athletic departments. It operates within the Learfield IMG College structure.