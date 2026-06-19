MTSU Lands 10 on Phil Steele All-CUSA Teams

MTSU football had 10 players honored on the 2026 Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference USA teams, announced recently. The Blue Raiders landed one first team selection, four second team picks, three third team honorees and two fourth team members heading into the 2026 season. More Sports News

Logan Earns First Team Punter Honors

Punter Ashton Logan was MTSU’s lone first team selection. As a junior last season, Logan posted these numbers:

44.7-yard average per punt, the second-best single-season mark in school history

29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line

19 kicks that traveled 50 or more yards

Four Blue Raiders Named to Second Team

Wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy, offensive lineman Reese Tripp, defensive end Reggie Johnson and place-kicker Dominic Bourgeois earned second team recognition.

Lacy finished last season with a career-best 38 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team with a 14.4-yard average per catch. Tripp will make his Blue Raider debut this season after transferring from Minnesota.

Johnson, a redshirt senior from Los Angeles, recorded 34 tackles last year, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven hurries and two pass breakups. He posted the defense’s fourth-best PFF grade at 72.7. Bourgeois joins MTSU after leading Division III in field goals made last season at Susquehanna.

Third Team Includes Gagliano, Taylor and Hardy

Quarterback Roman Gagliano, linebacker Ashton Taylor and cornerback Jason Hardy were named to the third team.

Gagliano, an Opelika, Ala. native, appeared in five games last season, including the final three as starter, throwing for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 completions while adding 166 rushing yards.

Taylor, a senior from Hoover, Ala., played at Jackson State in 2025, where he tallied 49 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass breakups. Hardy, also a senior, is coming off a career year at Grand Valley State with 30 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Smith, McCutcheon Round Out Fourth Team

Linebacker Korey Smith and cornerback Dyson McCutcheon earned fourth team honors. Smith, a Murfreesboro native, finished fourth on the team last season with 40 tackles. McCutcheon will make his Blue Raider debut in 2026.

Blue Raiders Open 2026 Season Sept. 5

MTSU opens the 2026 season at home against Murray State on Sept. 5, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available here.

Source: MTSU