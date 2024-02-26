MTSU Hangs on to Defeat Rival WKU 74-72

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — February 24, 2024 – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball held on for dear life to defeat Western Kentucky 74-72 Saturday night at the Murphy Center. Jared Coleman-Jones reached the 20-point mark by hitting a free throw with two seconds left , and Jestin Porter intercepted the ensuing Hail Mary to secure the victory.

The Blue Raiders (12-16, 6-7 Conference USA) saw double-digit leads slip away in each half, but once WKU (19-8, 8-5) tied the game at 72 with 2:18 to play, MTSU locked in. The Hilltoppers’ final three possessions resulted in an offensive foul, a missed layup and a turnover. Porter and Coleman-Jones each hit free throws down the stretch to give their team the win.

Source: MTSU

