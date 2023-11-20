MTSU Gets Past UTEP on Senior Day, 34-30

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football found a way in a tough, physical game on Senior Day, triumphing over UTEP 34-30 on Saturday afternoon at Floyd Stadium.

By the Numbers

13: Points off turnovers for MTSU, coming on four UTEP turnovers, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

5.9: Yards per rush when adjusted for sack yardage for MTSU. The Blue Raiders had 159 yards on rushing plays on Saturday.

89: Yards rushing for UTEP. This is the second game in a row MTSU held their opponent under 100 yards on the ground.

Thoughts from Head Coach Rick Stockstill

“Really happy for our guys, especially our seniors, that they get to walk off the field the last time as a winner. It was a hard fought ball game. Going into it, I told them it was going to be fist-fight because of what UTEP does offensively. It was going to be a physical, tough game and we’ve got to be tougher than them. I’m really proud of the toughness we played with, both mentally and physically. A lot of highs and lows, a lot of ups and downs throughout that game, which there always are. But I thought our guys did a really nice job of never giving up and (kept) finding a way.”

Source: MTSU

More Sports News