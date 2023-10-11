MTSU Football Takes Care of Bulldogs 31-23



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football got out to an early lead and stayed the course on Tuesday night at Floyd Stadium, dispatching Louisiana Tech 31-23 for the Blue Raiders’ first Conference USA victory of the 2023 season.

By the Numbers

10-for-16, 3-for-13: MTSU’s third down conversion rate on Tuesday night and LA Tech’s third down conversion rate on third down.

4: Four different Blue Raiders found the endzone on Tuesday night (Metcalf, Vattiato, Credle and Willis)

1459: Days since MTSU last blocked a PAT. Jakobe Thomas’ blocked PAT in the first quarter was the first blocked PAT since Reed Blankenship blocked a PAT against FAU on October 12, 2019.

Blue Raider Notes

Redshirt junior Marvae Myers logged his second career start as a Blue Raider this evening, his first since 2020.

With tonight’s blocked PAT by Jakobe Thomas, Midde Tennessee has had at least one blocked kick in all 18 years under head coach Rick Stockstill. Under Coach Stockstill, the Blue Raiders have totaled 55 blocked kicks in 219 games. The last time MTSU blocked a PAT was against FAU on Oct. 12, 2019 (Reed Blankenship).

Also of note, the Blue Raiders have now blocked a kick in every season of play as an FBS program (1999-present).

The offense logged its longest scoring drive since the Missouri game on its first possession of the second half (11 plays, 80 yards).

With tonight’s win the Blue Raiders move to 3-1 all-time against the Bulldogs in Murfreesboro.

Source: MTSU

