MTSU Football Secures Win No. 1 of the Mason Era

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Blue Raiders were pushed to the brink late Saturday night at Floyd Stadium, but held on thanks to a late touchdown from Frank Peasant, defeating Tennessee Tech 32-25.

Blue Raider Notes

• Middle Tennessee kicked off its 110th season of football with today’s 2024 season opener against Tennessee Tech.

• The Blue Raiders move to 63-45-2 all-time in season openers.

• The Blue Raiders registered seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks on the evening.

• Tonight’s win marked the Blue Raiders’ 300th win in Floyd Stadium.

Source: MTSU

