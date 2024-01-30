MTSU Football Names Manning as Program’s Chief of Staff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. January 29, 2024 – Middle Tennessee head football coach Derek Mason announced today the hiring of Caitlyn Manning as the program’s Chief of Staff.

In her role, Manning oversees the daily operational functions of the football program while working closely with Mason. She is instrumental in team travel, alumni relations, professional development, community engagement, and serves as the program’s liaison with other departments on campus.

Manning worked with Mason at Vanderbilt from 2017 to 2020. She joined the Commodores football program as a student manager in 2017 before moving to an operations assistant in 2019.

In 2021 Manning was elevated to assistant director of operations where she concentrated on the coordination, scheduling and planning of team events, travel, and day-to-day logistics. She also coordinated Pro Day and assisted with all recruiting events.

Prior to arriving in Murfreesboro, Manning worked remotely for KCI Management as a program specialist from Nov. 2022 until January 2023.

Manning also served as the Director of Ministry Operations for WhoUWith? Ministries in Nashville from Jan. 2023 until Dec. 2023. She planned and executed fundraising events while coordinating and managing weekly student-athlete events, meetings, and meals for the organization.

A May 2020 Vanderbilt graduate, Manning double majored in childhood development and medicine, health and society.

Source: MTSU

