MTSU Football 2026 Season Ticket Renewals Open Through May 31

Blue Raider Athletics has launched a month-long promotion for 2026 football season ticket renewals and new purchases, running through the May 31 deadline. Each week in May, five randomly selected season ticket accounts will win prizes, and fans who have already renewed or purchased are automatically entered.More Sports News

Purchase NEW Season Tickets

What Are the Weekly Prize Drawings?

Each week during May, five season ticket accounts — renewals or new purchases — are randomly selected to win a prize. The weekly schedule is:

Week of May 4 – MTSU hat

Week of May 11 – MTSU polo

Week of May 18 – Premium seat upgrade for one game

Week of May 25 – Official MTSU football helmet

How Do You Renew Your 2026 MTSU Football Season Tickets?

Renewals are processed through the Blue Raider Account Manager portal in four steps:

Log in using the email address associated with your account/tickets Select “Pay Invoice,” then choose your “2026 Football Ticket Invoice” Select a payment option — pay in full or a monthly plan of up to four months Enter your payment method, accept the terms, and click “Pay Now”

Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders can purchase new season tickets here.

What Payment Plan Options Are Available?

Blue Raider Athletics offers several payment plan options so fans can secure seats without a large upfront cost:

4-month plan (May–August)

3-month plan (June–August)

2-month plan (July–August) — no payment due until July 15

Pay-in-full option

Payment plan enrollment deadlines fall on the 15th of each month, with payments automatically processed on the 16th. The 4-month plan enrollment deadline is May 15.

What Benefits Come With MTSU Football Season Tickets?

Season ticket holders receive several perks throughout the 2026 season:

10% off at Lightning’s Locker Room on game days

$11 concession bundle (hot dog, popcorn, and drink)

Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club and SRM Concrete Club holders can purchase up to six single-game tickets per season for their seating area

Monetary savings compared to single-game pricing

Single-game pre-sale access before the general public

Away game ticket priority directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members

Bowl game seat priority ahead of the general public

Reserved seating locations not typically available for single-game sales

What About Mobile Tickets for the 2026 Season?

Complimentary mobile ticket access is included with all 2026 season ticket purchases through the Blue Raider Athletics mobile app. Tickets will be available to add to Apple or Google Wallet later in the summer, with email notification sent when ready. Tickets must be paid in full before mobile access is granted. Current BRAA members who prefer printed tickets can request them as a membership benefit at no additional charge.

When Does the 2026 MTSU Football Season Open?

The Blue Raiders open the 2026 season at Floyd Stadium on September 5, hosting Murray State.

For questions about renewals or seat changes, contact the ticket office at tickets@mtsu.edu or call 615-898-5261.