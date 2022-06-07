MTSU Fermentation Science Major Receives $10K Scholarship from Brewer Terrapin

Emily Beavers, a rising junior in the MTSU Fermentation Science program, is the second recipient of the Brewing Education Scholarship awarded by Athens, Georgia-based Terrapin Brewing Co.

Beavers, 20, who is from Dunlap, Tennessee, recently learned she would be the 2022 beneficiary of a $10,000 award during a Zoom session with Terrapin and MTSU representatives.

The Brewing Education Scholarship Fund supports underrepresented undergraduate students seeking an MTSU Fermentation Science degree.

“We are excited to have Emily as the recipient of our second Brewing Education Scholarship,” Terrapin President Dustin Watts said at the May 17 announcement. “This scholarship not only impacts and supports the students as they navigate their education at MTSU, but also creates a community post-graduateion of passionate fermentation science majors who are looking to grow, challenge and better the landscape of our industry.”

The scholarship provides an opportunity for Beavers to intern with Terrapin in Athens during the summer between her junior and senior year of college. The company has a presence at Truist Park in Marietta, Georgia, home of the Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves — a favorite team for the Beavers family.

“This will take so much weight off my family,” said Beavers, who plans to use the scholarship to go toward tuition. “I feel so fortunate. I have had to pay a little out of pocket. This should get me through the rest of school.”

Tony Johnston, MTSU Fermentation Science program director, said the Brewing Education Scholarship “is a powerful example of a company putting its money where its mouth is. … Supporting students in their pursuit of an education that prepares them for a career is taking action. Action creates change.

“Emily is the first of what I hope is many women who will pursue a career in the brewing and other fermentation-based industries.”

Switching from biology to fermentation

Beavers, a 2020 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and first-generation college student, entered MTSU as a biology major her freshman year.

“It was not the path for me,” she said. “I looked through the list (of other options). I was really into science.”

As she was re-focusing and changing majors, “my dad developed an interest in fermentation science.” It began with home brews.

In the process, Beavers discovered there’s more to fermentation than making beer. “I didn’t know hot sauces were a fermentation product,” she said.

After MTSU classes ended earlier this month, Beavers took time off. She plans to begin working in June at Sequatchie Brewing Co., a business co-owned by her father, Eric Beavers. Beavers’ ambition is to one day own her own brewery.

Calvin Hood of Greeneville, Tennessee, was the inaugural Brewing Education Scholarship recipient.

To learn more about MTSU fermentation science opportunities, email Johnston at [email protected] or call 615-898-2421. Fermentation Science is a program within the MTSU School of Agriculture, one of 11 College of Basic and Applied Sciences departments.

For more information about the scholarship or to donate, visit www.terrapinbeer.com/scholarship.