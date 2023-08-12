MTSU Fan Day Returns with New Twist on August 20th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee tradition returns once more with a new twist in 2023, as MTSU Athletics welcomes Blue Raiders to the annual Fan Day Sunday, August 20.

The FREE and open to the public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with the new addition of Slip N’ Slide and other water-based inflatables on the turf of Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress accordingly to enjoy both the new wet and returning dry inflatables, while the first 250 fans through the Floyd Stadium gates will receive a free Blue Raider Beach Towel.

MTSU Football, Volleyball and Cross Country student athletes will be in attendance to sign autographs and fans are encouraged to stick around for Soccer’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Belmont that evening in Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.

Other returning fan favorites include live music from “The Bizz and Everyday People”, face painting and balloon artistry that will entertain fans around the concourse. Many of MTSU Athletics’ Corporate Sponsors will also be on hand to pass out promotional materials to all. Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided in the concession stands on the concourse.

The Ticket Office will have football season tickets on sale for all the exciting action coming to Floyd Stadium this fall. Season ticket holders who renewed their tickets prior to May 31 will be able to pick up their exclusive Blackout T-shirt (one for every seat renewed), while those who renewed prior to March 15 can pick up their MTSU branded pint glass (one per account).

The Ticket Office, Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) and MTSU Athletics marketing staff will be on hand to answer any questions fans may have about the upcoming season, with plenty of giveaways to go around from all three groups!

MTSU Athletics will also have #BLUEnited Yard Signs available for pick up and encourage all MTSU fans to show their Blue Raider pride by placing the signs in their front yard. The 2023-24 Blue Raider Kids Club membership boxes will also be available for pickup.

Fans are encouraged to help with MTSU’s donation drive for the United Way’s Hometown Huddle by bringing the following food items to help fight food insecurity in the Rutherford County community:

Cereal/oatmeal – single serve packs

Hormel Compleats

Fruit snacks

Granola bars

Juice Boxes

Microwavable mac and cheese

Peanut butter

Reusable water bottles

Rice Krispy Treats / other individually packaged treats

Individual Pop Tarts packs

Jello and pudding cups

Microwavable single serve soup

Tuna/Chicken packets

Mark your calendars and make plans NOW to bring the entire family to enjoy this longstanding Blue Raider tradition as we kick off our 2023-2024 athletic year!

Source: MTSU

