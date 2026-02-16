MTSU falls short at Western Kentucky 82-80

Feb. 14, 2026 — MTSU erased a 14-point second-half deficit but could not complete the comeback, falling 82-80 to Western Kentucky in Conference USA play at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. Teagan Moore hit two free throws with three seconds left to seal the win for the Hilltoppers after the Blue Raiders had fought back to tie the game at 80.

First half

MTSU struggled from beyond the arc early, shooting 3-of-14 from three in the first half while WKU caught fire with an 8-of-17 effort from deep. Kamari Lands led the Blue Raiders with eight first-half points, and Sean Smith added seven off the bench, but WKU’s Grant Newell poured in 14 points before the break to help the Hilltoppers take a 42-37 lead into halftime.

Second half

WKU pushed its lead to 55-41 early in the second half before MTSU stormed back. The Blue Raiders ripped off a 21-7 run, capped by a Smith three-pointer that tied the game at 62 with 10:03 remaining. Lands then drilled a triple to give MTSU its first lead at 65-64. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, and Luka Jovanovic found Lands for a layup to put MTSU ahead 67-66. WKU regained control, and LJ Hackman’s tip-in with 1:38 left gave the Hilltoppers an 80-79 edge. Smith split a pair of free throws to tie it at 80, but Torey Alston fouled Moore with three seconds remaining. Moore converted both attempts to end the Blue Raiders’ comeback bid.

Top scorers

Player Team PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST Kamari Lands MTSU 20 8-16 4-9 0-0 5 3 Sean Smith MTSU 19 8-17 2-5 1-2 5 7 Teagan Moore WKU 28 6-10 3-4 13-15 5 0 Grant Newell WKU 20 7-11 4-7 2-4 7 1 Torey Alston MTSU 10 4-8 0-1 2-3 3 0

Key stats

MTSU shot 48.5% from the field and held a 35-29 rebounding edge while outscoring WKU 40-30 in the paint. The difference came at the free throw line, where WKU went 28-of-32 (87.5%) compared to MTSU’s 9-of-13. Smith provided a spark off the bench with seven assists to go with his 19 points, and Luka Jovanovic added eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. MTSU committed 12 turnovers that WKU converted into 20 points.

What’s next

MTSU drops to 12-13 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA play. The Blue Raiders return to conference action next week as the regular season continues.

