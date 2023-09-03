MTSU Drops Season Opener to No. 4 Alabama

9-2-2023 – TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Middle Tennessee football dropped the opening game of its the 2023 season on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, falling 56-7 to No. 4 Alabama.

The Blue Raiders (0-1) were able to weather early momentum from the Crimson Tide (1-0) to string together multiple defensive stops in the first half, giving the Blue Raiders a chance to enter halftime down just one score. But an interception from Nicholas Vattiato quickly led to a pair of quick Alabama scores, giving the Blue Raiders a 28-0 deficit at the break that only grew in the second half. .

Bryce Bailey scored the Blue Raiders’ first points of the game in the third quarter, springing free with a cut inside on third and goal for a seven-yard touchdown reception from Vattiato. It was the redshirt sophomore’s first career touchdown.

By the Numbers

12: Players that recorded at least one catch for the Blue Raiders.

0: Turnovers forced by MTSU, the first time in seven games the Blue Raiders did not turnover their opponent. The last time an MTSU failed to turn a foe over was October 8, 2022 at UAB.

9, 84: Penalties and yards given from penalties for MTSU. Seven of those penalties and 74 of those yards came in the first half.

Up Next

Middle Tennessee will head to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers on Sep. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and the Blue Raider Radio Network.

Source: MTSU Sports

