MTSU Can’t Overcome Turnovers in Loss to Duke

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football could not overcome an inauspicious start in on Saturday, as three first quarter turnovers helped Duke jump out to an insurmountable lead that ultimately resulted in a 45-17 loss for the home team at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

Jaiden Credle led the Blue Raiders on offense with 12 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. Parker Hughes led all Blue Raiders with eight tackles in his first appearance of the season for MTSU.

By the Numbers 4: Number of turnovers committed by the Blue Raiders. The Blue Devils scored 28 points of those turnovers, while MTSU failed to score off their one takeaway from Duke. 27: Passing yards for Nicholas Vattiato, his fewest in a start since he last threw for 127 yards against Alabama on Sept. 2, 2023. 1:44:Total time of the weather delay. Middle Tennessee has been delayed over four hours so far this season by lightning strikes. Source: MTSU

