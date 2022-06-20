MTSU Board of Trustees Approves Flat Tuition and Fees for Upcoming Academic Year

Trustees also approve new compensation plan for faculty and staff

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to keep tuition and program services fees flat for the coming academic year this fall.

The board unanimously approved the administration’s recommendation for a 0% increase in undergraduate tuition and program services fees, as well as a 0% increase in graduate and out-of-state tuition.

Trustee Joey A. Jacobs, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee, said the action aligned with Gov. Bill Lee’s state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which was approved by the General Assembly and provides additional state support for higher education.

A full-time, in-state undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours this fall will continue to pay $3,852 in tuition and $944 in program services fees each semester, for a total of $4,796. An out-of-state full-time undergraduate student will continue to pay this fall $14,792 each semester in tuition and program services fees.

In other actions, trustees approved a new compensation plan for faculty and staff. The governor’s budget provided only partial funding for MTSU employee raises, with the additional funding coming from within the university and its campus departments. This funding will allow:

Increases in salaries for full- and part-time benefits-eligible employees to federally prescribed minimums.

A 2% cost-of-living allowance increase for full- and part-time benefits-eligible employees, with a $1,000 minimum.

Market adjustments for full- and part-time benefits-eligible employees to current salary ranges to bring employees up from 2014-15 to 2020-21 levels.

In other actions, trustees approved: