MTSU Basketball Releases 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee men’s basketball program released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season Wednesday morning.

The Blue Raiders will play 13 non-conference contests, six of which will take place at home in the famed Murphy Center and two in-state road matchups. The slate includes two programs who competed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and the Myrtle Beach Invitational, whose field includes three teams who earned a bid to the 2024 National Invitational Tournament.

The non-conference schedule opens at home, when Oglethorpe comes to Murfreesboro November 4. MTSU then hits the road, traveling to Abilene, Texas to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats Nov. 9.

Returning home for a two-game homestand, Middle Tennessee will face off against Evansville for the first time since 2016 on Nov. 13 and close out the homestand versus Murray State Nov. 16. The Blue Raiders will then travel east to South Carolina to participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 21, 22 and 24.

The Blue Raiders stay out on the road for one additional contest against 2024 NCAA Tournament competitor UAB in Birmingham, Ala. on December 1 before heading home for a competition against Rhodes Dec. 4.

MTSU will face off against in-state rival Belmont Dec. 7 in Nashville. The final homestand in non-conference play sees Cal Baptist and Lipscomb venture to the Murphy Center on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, respectively. The Blue Raiders close out the non-conference slate with a road contest against 2024 NCAA Elite Eight competitor Tennessee in Knoxville Dec. 23.

Source: MTSU

