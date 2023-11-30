MTSU Baseball Signs Nine to 2024 Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball head coach Jerry Meyers announced the signings of nine student-athletes to the 2024 class.

Rex Pendergrass, Logan Bingham, Layne Akers, Calvin Cook, Konner Bowden, Bradley Pippin, Drew Richardson, Hayden Jones and Matthew Driver have each singed their National Letter of Intent and will join the program for the 2024-25 season.

“With this year’s early signing period, we are off to a great start with our recruiting class that will enroll next fall. We’re very excited about the addition of these nine young men and the strong impact they will make on the future of MTSU Baseball,” said head coach Jerry Meyers .

“This group will help us continue to create quality competition at multiple positions and provide added versatility and balance to our roster. Not only are they talented, but they all have the work-ethic and character we want on our team.

“Our coaches, Ryan Huber-Recruiting Coordinator, Associate Head Coach- Kevin Nichols , and Assistant Adam Wisniewski have done a great job in identifying and securing this class and will be instrumental in the development of each of them.

“We’re confident this group of newcomers will help us continue to build a championship culture and we look forward to them becoming Blue Raiders.”

Rex Pendergrass – INF

6-2 | 195

Dayton, Tenn.

Rhea County HS

The two-time All-District and All-Region product is coming off a spring where he hit .364 for Rhea County. Pendergrass has also lettered in basketball and football for the Eagles, while playing travel baseball for Exposure Baseball.

His brother, Ross, plays baseball at Motlow State, while his father, Chip, is a former golfer at Tennessee Tech.

Logan Bingham – RHP

6-7 | 225

Jeffersonville, Ind.

Jeffersonville HS

The right-handed pitcher was named 2022 All-Conference Honorable Mention, 2023 All-Conference First Team and 2023 Jeffersonville Pitcher of the Year. Additionally, Bingham has played travel baseball for Rawlings Tigers. Bingham’s mom, Devon, is a former soccer student-athlete at Rockford College.

Layne Akers – C/UTL

6-0 | 185

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Siegel HS

Akers is one of three members of the signing class from greater Middle Tennessee. The Murfreesboro native is an All-District and All-County player behind the plate for the Siegel Stars and plays travel baseball for BC Athletics. Akers competed in the 2022 Prep Baseball Report Future Games and is the No. 4 ranked catcher in PBR’s state of Tennessee rankings. Akers’ travel coach is former Blue Raider and Major League Baseball player Brett Carroll.

Akers’ father Chuck, is a former MTSU Baseball star, leading the Blue Raiders to a Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship in 2003 and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Akers’ mom Blair, is a former Track and Cross Country athlete at Chattanooga and is a MTSU alum.

Calvin Cook – INF

5-11 | 178

Annapolis, Md.

Broadneck HS

The .400 hitter across his high school career to date set the Broadneck High School program record for hits in a season (35) as a sophomore and set the single-season doubles record (10) as a junior. The honor roll student has led his school to Region Championships in both baseball and basketball. Cook has played travel baseball for Maryland Monarchs and Mid-Atlantic Red Sox.

Cook’s father Jamie played football and ran track & field at Penn State, and currently serves as the Director of Track and Field at the US Naval Academy.

Konner Bowden – OF

6-1 | 175

Columbia, Tenn.

Columbia Central HS

Bowden comes to Murfreesboro by way of Columbia Central High School—the same school of current Blue Raider Bryce Symlar and former player Jaden Hamm . Bowden has twice been named to First Team All-District Tournament and First Team All-District under longtime coach and former MTSU player Mark Pickle, as well as current coach Devin Symlar. The honor roll student has played travel baseball for Rawlings Mavericks and is a .363 hitter for the organization.

Bowden is the great nephew of former MTSU Baseball player Jonathon Weathers.

Bradley Pippin – RHP/UTL

5-10 | 180

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Riverdale HS

One of two Murfreesboro products in the 2024 signing class, Pippin boasts a high school career stat line which includes a .362 AVG, .493 OPS and 1.028 OPS. He was the District Player of the Year in 2022, and high school teammate of current Blue Raider Jackson Underwood . Pippin plays travel baseball for 5 Star Mid-South National 2024, carrying a .372 AVG and 1.340 OPS with the club.

Pippin’s father, Larry, played baseball at Washburn University.

Drew Richardson – 1B/RHP

6-3 | 190

Peachtree City, Ga.

Starr’s Mill HS

The two-way player was an All-Region Second Team Player in 2023, with a slash line of .380/.515/.600. A three-year varsity starter, Richardson has also starred in travel baseball with the Home Plate Chilidogs, where he carries a .325 AVG, 1.249 OPS and eight home runs.

Hayden Jones – INF

5-8 | 200

Campbellsville, Ky.

Taylor County HS

Jones earned academic and athletic First Team All-State honors, Jones boasts a .491 high school career AVG, with a 1.482 OPS and 29 home runs. He has been named to All-District and All-Region teams in each of his three seasons to date. Jones’ played travel baseball for Kentucky Mustangs Arsenal. Jones’ uncles, Timmy and Ricky Mays, each played football at Campbellsville University.

Matthew Driver – RHP

6-4 | 200

Raleigh, N.C.

Wakefield HS

Driver signs with MTSU from Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence, S.C. His freshman season at Florence-Darlington saw the righty compile a 3.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts over eight appearances.

In high school, Driver also played football and basketball as well as travel baseball Purpose Driven. Driver’s brother Tyler played four seasons in the Seattle Mariners farm system.

