MTSU Baseball Season Tickets Now on Sale for 2026

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Season tickets for the 2026 Middle Tennessee baseball season are now on sale for home games at Reese Smith Jr. Field.



The Blue Raiders are set to host 32 home contests, including the season opener on Friday, Feb. 13 against the Bellarmine Knights.



The 2026 home slate will also feature two teams that reached the postseason last year, including the Murray State Racers and Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky.

Season ticket options include:

$50 — Single Bleacher Seat

$60 — Single Reserved Chair Back

$72 — Family Bleacher Pass (four seats at $18 each)

The full 2026 baseball schedule will be released soon. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more information.



Click here to take you to the ticket page.

