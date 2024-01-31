MTSU Baseball Names 2024 Team Captains

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – January 30, 2024 – Middle Tennessee Baseball head coach Jerry Meyers has announced the team’s captains for the 2024 season.

C Briggs Rutter, INF Gabe Jennings, OFs Eston Snider and Luke Vinson, and RHPs James Sells and Kota Sato all assume team captaincy this year.

Rutter played in 52 games a year ago while making 50 starts and has the highest 2023 OPS (.814) of any returning player. Jennings started each game at third base last spring, while Snider and Vinson were each mainstays in the outfield spots. Sells and Sato will serve as leaders among the pitching staff, after each played a role on the mound in 2023.

Season tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now and can be purchased here. Fans can also secure their spot for the 51st annual Groundhog Day Luncheon set for Friday, Feb. 2.

The regular season commences Friday, Feb. 16 at Reese Smith Jr. Field against Bowling Green.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News