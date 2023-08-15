MTSU Baseball Infielder JT Mabry Signed by Miami Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. – Middle Tennessee Baseball infielder JT Mabry has signed with the Miami Marlins as a free agent.

The native of Chesterfield, Mo. was a mainstay at second base across his Blue Raider career. Mabry was one of three players to start all 56 games in 2023, and one of four hitters with a batting average above .300, being second on the team with a .325 AVG. The righty was second on the squad with 21 multi-hit games and logged a team-high 18-game hit streak from Feb. 24 to March 25. He also led off in the batting order a team-high 28 times across the season, and finished the year with hits in 14 of the final 15 matchups.

Mabry—a fifth-year senior in 2023—is the fourth Blue Raider from this past season to be either drafted or signed by a professional organization. RHPs Eriq Swan and Jaden Hamm were each selected in the MLB Draft in July by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers respectively, before Jeremiah Boyd signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2023 represents the first time at least four Blue Raiders have signed with MLB organizations since 2015.

