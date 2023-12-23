MTSU Baseball Groundhog Day Luncheon set for February 2

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball is excited to announce the return of baseball and the 2024 Groundhog Day Luncheon presented by First Horizon Bank, set for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Student Union Ballroom.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices are as follows:

» $25 for Baseball alums

» $30 general admission in advance

» $35 general admission day of

» $250 for a table

The meal includes ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream.

Head coach Jerry Meyers will introduce the 2024 roster as well as the newest members of his staff. The Railbirds Jacket will also be awarded.

All proceeds from the event go to the Baseball Excellence Fund.

Parking will be available in the Academic Lot.

Source: MTSU Sports

