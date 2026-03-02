MTSU Baseball Falls in 7-14 Rout From Illinois State

March 1, 2026 — Illinois State exploded for eight runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 14-7 victory over Middle Tennessee at Reese Smith Jr Field in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Redbirds pounded out 14 hits and drew eight walks to overwhelm a Blue Raiders pitching staff that used six arms on the afternoon.

First-inning onslaught sets the tone

Middle Tennessee starter Horn Jr. (1-2) recorded just two outs before exiting. After R. Bakes and B. Bakes drew back-to-back walks, G. Mastros loaded the bases with another free pass. E. Machej laced a two-run single to center, and C. Karczewski followed with a two-run single to right. N. Barry added an RBI single, and the Redbirds tacked on three more runs on hits and errors to take an 8-0 lead before the first inning was complete.

Top performers

Player Team Stats B. Bakes Illinois St. 3-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, 4 R E. Machej Illinois St. 2-for-6, 3 RBI N. Barry Illinois St. 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB C. Karczewski Illinois St. 2-for-4, 2 RBI, HBP L. Foley (W, 3-0) Illinois St. 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K D. O’Neill Middle Tenn. 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI L. Akers Middle Tenn. 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Middle Tennessee fights back but falls short

The Blue Raiders made a push in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 10-5. B. Rogers doubled to put runners at second and third, D. O’Neill ripped a two-run double down the right-field line, and L. Akers followed with a two-run homer to left. That four-run frame was the closest Middle Tennessee would get.

Illinois State adds on late

The Redbirds continued to pad their lead in the middle and late innings. E. Machej drove in B. Bakes with an RBI single in the seventh, N. Barry launched a solo homer in the eighth, and B. Bakes capped his big day with a solo home run down the right-field line in the ninth. B. Bakes finished 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, four runs scored, and three walks.

Foley shuts the door in relief

L. Foley earned the win in relief, tossing 3.2 innings of one-hit ball with no earned runs and three strikeouts after replacing starter L. Teschke in the fourth. R. Clapp closed it out with two innings of work, allowing one run. Middle Tennessee committed five errors on the day, contributing to several unearned runs.

What’s next

Illinois State improves to 7-5 on the season, while Middle Tennessee falls to 8-3. The five errors were costly for the Blue Raiders, who will look to regroup as conference play approaches.

