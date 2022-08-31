MTSU Baseball Coach Steps Down After DUI Arrest

After leading the Blue Raider baseball program for the past four seasons, MTSU Head Baseball Coach Jim Toman has resigned, reports GoBlueRaiders.com. The resignation was announced by Director of Athletics Chris Massaro and is effective immediately.

Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier this month .

Associate Head Coach Jerry Meyers has been named Interim Head Coach for the 2022-23 academic year, adds GoBlueRaiders.com.

“We want to wish Coach Toman well in the future and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he put into our program,” Massaro told GoBlueRaiders.com. “The team was getting better every year under his reign and last season they won seven of 10 C-USA series, finished 68th in the country in RPI, representing the highest for the program in the last 10 years.

Toman saw MTSU win its most games since 2015 after a 29-26 finish in 2022. The Blue Raiders made the Conference USA Baseball Championship for the second consecutive year and had five all-conference players, according to GoBlueRaiders.com.

“After much reflection, I am resigning my position to focus on getting better and putting my life back on a more positive track,” Toman told GoBlueRaiders.com. “I have enjoyed my time at MTSU and truly love all my players and wish them the very best.”