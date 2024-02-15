MTSU Baseball Announces 2024 Promotional Calendar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has announced the 2024 Baseball promotional calendar, which features season-long promotions, theme nights and fun in-game activities.

MTSU Baseball opens its home slate on Feb. 16 with $1 Opening Day. Don’t miss the home opener against Bowling Green with $1 tickets, hot dogs, and soft drinks! During the game and throughout the entire opening weekend series, you will be able to grab your 2024 team poster and pocket schedule!

Weekly Promotions

» T-Shirt Tuesday! Each Tuesday, 200 fans will go home with a t-shirt.

» Each Friday will be Game Night at the Reese – featuring BINGO, Trivia, and more! Fans who participate will have the opportunity to receive special Blue Raider prizes.

» Saturdays will be Salute Saturday. MTSU will feature in-game moments to honor Veterans & Active-Duty Service Members!

» Kids’ Days are on Sundays. Kids (11 & under) receive complimentary admission when they wear their youth league jersey and will be invited to run the bases after the game (weather permitting).

In-Game Promotions

» Foul balls collected by fans can be turned in to either of the marketing table or the press box for a prize!

» Fans can redeem their ticket stub at Strike & Spare Murfreesboro for free shoes for bowling when MTSU records 10 strikeouts at home in a single game.

» Ole South will be throwing out co-branded hats for each Blue Raider Home Run.

» When the Blue Raiders win, you win! Slim and Husky’s will provide a freebie to all when MTSU Baseball wins at home.

Single-Game Promotions

February 16 – 18 vs. Bowling Green

· Opening Day Specials | $1 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks.

· Arrive early on Friday! The first 100 fans will go home with an MTSU Baseball Travel Mug

February 23 – 25 vs. Miami (OH)

· The first 100 fans to arrive on Friday, receive a Let’s Go Blue Rally Towel.

February 27 vs. Lipscomb

· $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

· 80’s Night! 80’s Walk Up Songs, Trivia & More! The first 200 fans will receive an MTSU Top Gun T-Shirt.

March 8 – 10 vs. St. Bonaventure

· Game Night Giveaway – Blue Raider Baseball Bat Pen.

March 12th vs. Southern Indiana

· $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

· Join the Blue Raiders as they take a trip back to the 90s! 90’s Walk Up Songs, Trivia & More!

March 22 – 24 vs. Liberty

· Come cheer on the Blue Raiders in the CUSA Opener!

· Sunday will be Blue Raider Kid Club Day.

March 28 – 30 vs. Binghamton

· Student Appreciation Week! The first 100 students to arrive on Thursday will receive a 40oz stainless steel MTSU Tumbler. On Saturday, SGA will host the annual Student Appreciation Tailgate.

April 12 – 14 vs. NM State

· Friday is National Grilled Cheese Day – $2 Grilled Cheese for all fans!

· Saturday Giveaway: Ice Cream Mini Helmet

· Prior to the first pitch on Saturday, join AOII as they host their annual Strikeout Arthritis Picnic.

· MTSU Alumni will receive discounted tickets for Saturday’s game when purchased in advance.

April 16 vs. Austin Peay

· $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

· 2000’s Night! 00’s Walk Up Songs, Trivia & More!

April 17 vs. Tennessee Tech

· WINS – Day | Nine Innings of Winning

· Strike Out Breast Cancer Game

April 26 – 28 vs. WKU

· Study Break Tailgate – free food & giveaways for students on Friday night.

· On Saturday, the Blue Raiders will honor Veterans, Active Duty Militar, and First Responders. The first 100 fans will receive a red, white, and blue MTSU baseball cap.

· Sunday is Bark in the Park! Bring your furry friend to Reese Smith Jr. Field to cheer on the Blue Raiders. More details to come!

April 30 vs. UNA

· $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

· Jimmy Buffett Night

May 16 – 18 vs. Dallas Baptist

· Senior Weekend

· Join in for the final Game Night at the Reese, with 2024 Baseball Trivia

** All promotional nights and giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last. **

Source: MTSU