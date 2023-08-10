MTSU Baseball Adds Four Signees to Program

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball announces the addition of four newcomers for the 2024 season.

Transfers Matt Schepel, Brady Holloway and Logan Bogue join the program, as well as freshman Brett Rogers.

Brett Rogers – OF

6-1 | 195

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Freshman

“We’re very excited with the newest additions to our incoming class,” said head coach Jerry Meyers . “Brett is another outstanding in-state athlete that has shown a lot of growth throughout his high school career. We are looking forward to his future development as a Blue Raider in his years to come. We feel like he can make a strong impact early on and will continue to get better as he gets experience.

Rogers comes to Murfreesboro from Silverdale Baptist Academy in Chattanooga. Rogers hit .548 as a senior at Silverdale, with nine home runs and 52 RBI. An All-District and All-State honoree, he led the Seahawks to a pair of state tournament appearances. Rogers was teammates at Silverdale with fellow MTSU signee Turner Junkins.

Rogers’ father Chad was an outfielder at Tennessee Tech, and his uncle Shawn pitched for the Blue Raiders.

Matt Schepel – RHP

6-5 | 215

Matthews, N.C.

Junior

“Schepel will add experience and some age to our still fairly young pitching staff. He has thrown quality innings for two seasons at the D1 level already as he transfers in with some physicality and command to his game. He knows what he needs to do to get hitters out and works at his craft to continue find an edge. We feel he will compete for impact innings and use his experience as an asset to the program,” said Meyers.

Schepel is a transfer from Western Carolina and will be a junior for the Blue Raiders in 2024. Schepel—a two-year letterman at WCU—made seven appearances in 2023, each in the starting role before being sidelined with injury. Finishing the season with a 4.75 ERA, he stuck out 28 batters while walking just four.

Brady Holloway – 1B/OF

6-2 | 220

Proctor, Ark.

Junior

“Holloway provides an experienced, mature bat, and displayed excellent power against strong competition. His walk to strikeout ratio is reflective of his discipline at the plate and he will fit in well with our offensive approach,” said Meyers.

Holloway comes from Southwest Tennessee Community College, where he played two seasons. Holloway boasted an impressive .370/.478/.697 slash line last season at STCC. He hit 14 home runs across 55 games and had 31 walks compared to just 20 strikeouts last season.

The native of Proctor, Ark. attended Evangelical Christian School in Memphis, Tenn. The left handed bat also played travel baseball for Easley Baseball Club.

Logan Bogue – 1B/OF

6-3 | 208

Habersham, Ga.

Sophomore

Bogue comes to Middle Tennessee from Georgia Tech, spending his freshman season with the Yellow Jackets.

“Bogue is a very talented right-handed pitcher that has been working his way back from injury over the past year. We are looking forward to him continuing to grow and develop in our program moving forward. Were excited to have Logan as a part of our Blue Raider Baseball family,” said Meyers.

In high school, Bogue was the No. 7 right-handed pitcher in the state of Georgia and a top-30 Georgia recruit overall. The 6-3 righty was four-year letterwinner at Habersham Central High School. Bogue three years of showcase ball and was a three-time All-Southeast Region selection, including two first-team honors.

Source: MTSU

