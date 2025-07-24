MTSU Athletics Mourns Loss of Former Volleyball Coach Matt Peck

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Raider Volleyball coach Matt Peck. The seasoned coach spent 12 seasons in Murfreesboro, where he helped build the Blue Raiders into a championship program.

“There are a lot of banners hanging in AMG that are due to Matt and his staff’s efforts,” said MTSU Director of Athletics Chris Massaro. “We reached the pinnacle in volleyball by going to the Sweet 16, which is one of the deepest postseason runs any of our teams have had in an NCAA Tournament.

“Under his leadership, we were nationally competitive with anybody we were on the court with, and to have six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances speaks volumes to the kind of coach he was, the kind of players that were here and the kind of success we had at that time. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are close to Matt, his family, his friends, and all the former players who helped raise a lot of those banners.”

Peck’s accomplishments in over 20 years of coaching were long and distinguished. After a three-year stint as a Graduate Assistant with the Purdue men’s volleyball team, Peck became the head coach at Wayne State University in 1987, compiling a 231-135 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances over seven seasons. He was then hired as the head coach at the University of North Alabama in 1995 where he proceeded to build a Division II powerhouse. Over nine seasons at UNA, Peck accumulated a record of 312-61, securing eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances, four Elite Eights, two Final Fours and the 2003 NCAA Division II National Championship.

In 2004, Peck took over as the leader of the Blue Raider volleyball program. He went on to become the winningest coach in program history with a 208-141 record across 12 seasons. During his tenure at Middle Tennessee, Peck led Middle Tennessee volleyball to six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, an NCAA Sweet 16, four Sun Belt Tournament Championships and two Sun Belt regular season titles.

After his time at MTSU, Peck continued to grow the game of volleyball coaching at the club level, where he inspired younger generations and shared his love for the game.

Source: MTSU

