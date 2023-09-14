MTSU Athletics Announces Game Day Enhancements Ahead of Football Season

September 12, 2023 — Blue Raider fans coming to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium this fall to catch MTSU Football in action will be treated to a host of new gameday enhancements, starting from the moment they drive onto campus at Middle Tennessee State University. These upgrades include new campus signage, new food trucks and additional game day personnel to make Blue Raider fans’ day at Floyd Stadium a great time for all!

“Our MTSU Athletics staff has taken the recommendations from our Fan Experience Committee, made up of our amazing fan base, and turned them into exciting, noticeable changes from the moment you arrive on campus!” Associate Director of Athletics for Fan Engagement Chelsea Floyd said. “We could not be more excited to share these positive changes with all of our Blue Raider Fans.”

Starting with this week’s home opener against Murray State, fans will be greeted by brand new Game Day feather banners along Greenland Drive and Middle Tennessee Boulevard, announcing to all who drive by campus that it is Game Day for Blue Raider Football. Additionally, new Game Day yard signs will be placed throughout external and internal areas of campus, helping guide fans to Floyd Stadium.

Among the new signage, there will be additional new parking banners that will guide fans to MTSU’s free game day parking lot, the Livestock lot, and to Floyd Stadium, helping folks navigate the path changes due to the on-going construction of the Student-Athlete Performance Center (SAPC) in the North Endzone.

Also new in 2023 will be the MTSU Gate Ambassadors, who will welcome fans into Floyd Stadium at each gate this season. It will be hard to miss these folks sitting atop their blue lifeguard chairs outside the gate! Additional Ambassadors will be available to answer questions and guide fans at MTSU Guest Services tents throughout the concourse.

If it’s your first Blue Raider football game, make sure to visit a Guest Services tent to receive a certificate of welcome from everyone’s favorite mascot, Lightning!

For our Blue Raider “foodies” out there, MTSU Athletics is excited to announce the addition of four new food trucks to the concourse level this season. These local businesses, in addition to all of our concession stand favorites, will give every member of the family dining options within Floyd Stadium this fall! Fans can find these trucks at the following locations on game day:

Dough Box Pizza – Stadium Location: 1S

Creative Culinary Creations – Stadium Location: 1Q

Cajun Cuisine – Stadium Location: 3E

Mooville Cookies and Cream – Stadium Location: 2I

Also due to the construction of the SAPC, the Family Fun Zone in Floyd Stadium will undergo minor alterations in set-up this year. Most notably for fans, however, is the permanent addition of a drink station and cotton candy booth as part of the Family Fun Zone!

Finally, fans will be hosted during the game over the PA by Associate AD for Marketing and Fan Engagement Chelsea Floyd and MTSU Student Government Association President Michai Mosby, who will entertain fans during timeouts and quarter breaks this fall!

MTSU Athletics can’t wait to welcome Blue Raider fans to Floyd Stadium in just a few days. If you don’t have your tickets yet, click HERE. You don’t want to miss out on all these new enhancements!

Source: MTSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS