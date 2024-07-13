MTSU Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule

DALLAS – Middle Tennessee’s 18-game Conference USA slate will feature nine home games and eight away contests, announced by the league office Thursday.

The back-to-back CUSA champions will tip off their CUSA campaign at home against FIU on Jan. 2, 2025. Following the home opener, Middle Tennessee will host Liberty on Jan. 4 – a CUSA Title game rematch – before hitting the road for a pair of games against Kennesaw State on Jan. 9 and Jax State on Jan. 11.

The Blue Raiders will then travel to WKU on Jan. 18, followed by a return home to face Sam Houston on Jan. 23 and LA Tech on Jan. 25. The team will end January with a pair of road games against NM State on Jan. 30 and UTEP on Feb. 1.

February will see the Blue Raiders at home against Jax State on Feb. 6 and Kennesaw State on Feb. 8. They will host WKU on Feb. 15 before traveling to LA Tech on Feb. 20 and Sam Houston on Feb. 22. The team will close out February with a home game against NM State on Feb. 27.

The regular season will wrap up with a home game against UTEP on Mar. 1, followed by road contests against Liberty on Mar. 6 and FIU on Mar. 8.

The CUSA women’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 11-15 in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena.

Full Conference Schedule:

Jan. 2, 2025 – FIU

Jan. 4, 2025 – Liberty

Jan. 9, 2025 – at Kennesaw State

Jan. 11, 2025 – at Jax State

Jan. 18, 2025 – at WKU

Jan. 23, 2025 – Sam Houston

Jan. 25, 2025 – LA Tech

Jan. 30, 2025 – at NM State

Feb. 1, 2025 – at UTEP

Feb. 6, 2025 – Jax State

Feb. 8, 2025 – Kennesaw State

Feb. 15, 2025 – WKU

Feb. 20, 2025 – at LA Tech

Feb. 22, 2025 – at Sam Houston

Feb. 27, 2025 – NM State

Mar. 1, 2025 – UTEP

Mar. 6, 2025 – at Liberty

Mar. 8, 2025 – at FIU

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email