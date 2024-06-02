MTSU Announces Hiring of Sanders and Elevation of Yount

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head football coach Derek Mason announced today the hiring of Natasha Sanders as the Director of Recruiting and Player Relations and the elevation of Landan Yount as the Director of Player Personnel.

Sanders joins the Blue Raider football program after spending six years at her alma mater, Auburn. At Auburn, she served as a coordinator for on-campus recruiting during the 2018-2019 seasons before being elevated to Director of On-Campus Recruiting in 2020. While at Auburn, Sanders and Coach Mason served on the same 2021 staff for the Tigers.

Yount joined the Blue Raider football program in January 2024 as the as the Director of Recruiting. Prior to MTSU, he served as Dartmouth’s Director of Football Recruitment and External Relations.

During his time in Hanover, New Hampshire, Yount oversaw the recruiting efforts for the team to help the Big Green continue as the preeminent program in the Ivy League.

