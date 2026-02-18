Home MTSU MTSU Alumni, Students Urged To Take Advantage Of Hospitality Industry Career Fair

MTSU Alumni, Students Urged To Take Advantage Of Hospitality Industry Career Fair

Emily Tichota, center, and Rachel Nguyen, second from left, both Tourism and Hospitality Management program majors at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn., talk with Nashville Shores representatives at the 2025 Tourism and Hospitality/Leisure and Sport Management Career Fair held in the Student Union Ballroom on campus. This year’s event — open to MTSU students and alumni — is set for Tuesday, Feb. 24, in the ballroom. (MTSU file photo by J. Intintoli)

Middle Tennessee State University students and alumni, get your resumes ready for a spring career fair hosted by the university’s Tourism and Hospitality Management and Leisure and Sport Management programs.

Set for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Tourism and Hospitality/Leisure and Sport Management Career Fair for MTSU alumni and current students will be held on campus in the Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd.

The career fair will welcome more than two dozen recruiters, including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Richland Country Club, Chartwell Hospitality, Vanderbilt University Athletic Department, Camp War Eagle, Deer Run Camps and Retreats, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Nashville Shores, and many more.

