MTSU 2023 Football Season Tickets on Sale Now

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Fresh off back-to-back bowl victories in the 2022 Hawai’i Bowl and the 2021 Bahamas Bowl, your Blue Raider football team is poised for another exciting season this fall including a home schedule with six games! The Blue Raiders will host Murray State (9/16), Colorado State (9/23), Jacksonville State (10/4), Louisiana Tech (10/10), FIU (11/11) and UTEP (11/18) at Floyd Stadium this season.

We are thrilled to announce that 2023 Blue Raider football season tickets are now on sale to the general public. Blue Raider football fans can make their season ticket commitment without any financial transaction due until July 15 when selecting the 2-month payment plan. Blue Raider Athletics is proud to offer four payment plan options; 5-month (April – August), 4-month (May – August), 3-month (June – August), and 2-month (July – August). The 5-month (April – August) sign up deadline is April 15th. Make your commitment today to take advantage of the longest payment plan option for new season ticket purchases.

Payment plan sign-up deadlines are the 15th of each month, and automatically processes your method of payment on the 16th of each month.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TODAY!

2023 Season Ticket Pricing Options include:

Reserved Chairback – $140

Sideline Reserved – $120

End Zone Reserved – $99

Plus discounted season ticket options for MTSU Employees, Groups of 20+ and our Young Alumni Program (MTSU graduates within the last 5 years). Please contact the ticket office for more details on these options.

Season Ticket Holder Commitment Gift – All fans that purchase season tickets by May31st will receive the official 2023 Blackout Game T-shirt for every seat purchased!

Premium Seating Options and Blue Raider Athletic Association commitments** – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to enjoy the season in the Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club? Or entertain friends and family in one of our Sky Suites or an Open Air Box? Premium seating options are now available for season ticket purchase. If you are interested in learning more about availability and BRAA commitment levels, email Clair Freels at clair.freels@mtsu.edu for more information.

**Please note that season tickets in the Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club, Sky Suites, and our Open Air Boxes have a donation requirement to the Blue Raider Athletic Association.**

Additional Benefits of being a Season Ticket Holder

Reserved seating locations not typically available for single game sales

Monetary savings vs. single game pricing

Single game pre-sale opportunity prior to the general public on-sale

Season Ticket Holder Trade In – Sideline and End zone reserved ticket holders (non-premium) have the option to trade in one game they can’t attend for any other home game in advance

Away Game Priority – Season ticket holders gain access to away game tickets directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members

Bowl Game Priority – Season ticket holder bowl game seats are assigned directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members and before the general public

If you have any questions about purchasing season tickets or payment plan options, contact the ticket office at tickets@mtsu.edu or call 615-898-5261.