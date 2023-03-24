MTE Urges Members to Stay Aware and Take Storm Precautions

With severe weather predicted for Middle Tennessee between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. tonight, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) wants to remind its members to stay weather aware and be prepared. MTE’s Systems Control monitors the grid for outages 24/7, and crews are currently on standby to be dispatched if needed. To stay safe during potentially severe weather, MTE recommends taking the following precautions:

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and invest in a battery-operated weather radio.

Keep a flashlight nearby.

Charge phones and other devices before severe weather arrives.

Secure patio furniture, grills, umbrellas and trampolines in the event of strong winds.

Avoid any downed power lines and report them to MTE.

In the event of an outage, use caution with space heaters and backup generators. Space heaters should be kept away from flammable materials such as furniture or curtains and only be used in well-ventilated areas. Generators should be outside the home and can create a backfeed hazard for MTE line crews if not properly connected to the grid.

Prepare a storm survival kit with items like canned food, bottled water, portable phone chargers, extra batteries and first aid supplies.

If there are storm-related outages, members can report them through the myMTE app or web portal, by calling the MTE automated outage line at 877-777-9111 or calling Member Services at 877-777-9020.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, Wilson, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit www.mte.com.