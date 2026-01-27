MTE Power Outages Update for January 27, 2026

1/27 6:00 a.m. Update

We hope everyone was safe through the night and found warmth to make it through the single digit temps. Crews worked through the night and the outage number is almost under 3,000.

The bulk of the remaining outages are individual outages, which take crews time to travel to, assess, and repair. We’re hopeful of making significant progress today with additional line crews from our contractors and cooperative partners support the MTE crews that have been working since Saturday night.

As temperatures rise and the sun melts ice, we may see new outages. If outages occur, crews will continue working to restore as many as quickly and as safely as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as restoration efforts continue. Stay warm and be safe today!

Please visit https://mte.com/Outages to see our outage map. To report an outage, call 877-777-9020 or use the myMTE. Because updates change frequently, get the latest one on our main page at https://facebook.com/MidTnElectric.

