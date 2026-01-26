MTE Power Outages Update for January 26, 2026

Middle Tennessee Electric is still dealing with approximately 8,000 outages at this time. For members in western Williamson County, the area has been particularly challenging to restore due to dense vegetation. Crews have been fighting tree after tree. As soon as they can get a line back up, another tree falls, knocking it back out.

The utility understands members’ frustration and appreciates their patience. Crews have been working hard to restore power to affected members and their neighbors around the clock. They will continue to do so until all members have power.

Members can view the outage map at http://mte.com/Outages. Outages can be reported by calling the automated line at 877-777-0215 or via the myMTE app. Members can call 877-777-9020 to speak with the member support team.

⚠️1/26 Update at 8 a.m.⚠️ We are still hovering around 8,000 outages at this time. For our members in western Williamson County, your area has been particularly challenging to restore due to dense vegetation. Crews have been fighting tree after tree. As soon as they can get a… pic.twitter.com/SDuvxnjpGa — MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) January 26, 2026

Click for More News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email