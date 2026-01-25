MTE Power Outages & Safety Reminders

Murfreesboro, Tenn) – Due to ongoing ice storm conditions across the service area, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is closely monitoring the system and responding to outages as they occur.

If outages occur, members are encouraged to visit the outage map at mte.com/Outages or access the outage map through the myMTE mobile app to view current outage information and learn more about MTE’s outage restoration process.

MTE will also provide timely updates through our official social media channels as conditions change.

MTE strongly encourages members to ensure their contact information is up to date so they can receive important outage and restoration updates. Contact details can be updated through the myMTE mobile app, the MTE.com web portal or by calling 1-877-777-9020. Outages can also be reported via these methods.

Generator & Backup Power Safety

MTE reminds members to use extreme caution when using generators or alternative power sources:

Plugging a portable generator directly into a wall outlet or home electrical system can send power back onto electrical lines, creating a serious safety hazard for utility crews and the public.

Permanently installed generators that are not properly installed or used can also cause dangerous backfeeding onto the grid.

All generators must be connected using a properly installed manual or automatic transfer switch to safely disconnect the home from the grid.

Some auto manufacturers are promoting electric vehicle batteries as an emergency power source; however, this is not a simple “plug-and-power” solution. Bidirectional charging must be properly configured, and a transfer switch is still required to prevent backfeeding and ensure safety.

For important severe weather tips and winter storm preparedness information, visit mte.com/IceStorm.

