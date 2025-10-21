MTE Linemen Recognized Among World’s Best at International Rodeo in Kansas

Several linemen from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) brought home top honors from the 41st Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo, held October 15–18 in Overland Park, Kansas.

The prestigious event draws the best linemen from around the world to compete in a series of rigorous challenges based on traditional lineman skills. More than 300 teams and 450 apprentices participated in this year’s rodeo, recognized as the premier event in the electric utility industry.

MTE’s Journeyman Team of Billy Jack Alexander, Nolan Farris, and Adam Montgomery took first place in the Co-Op Division out of 42 teams and placed an impressive 10th overall out of 290 teams.

Another Journeyman team representing MTE included A.J. Hamlet, Dylan Parker, and Matt Patrick. Competing in the Apprentice Division were Preston Campbell, Caleb Dunsavage, Tyler McClendon, and Gunnar Peas.

MTE was also represented behind the scenes by Manny Bibian, Demorro Grayson, Branson Hammrich, and Chase Patterson, who served as judges. Keith Davenport and Brian Hughes provided critical coaching and support throughout the event.

“At MTE, we’re proud to have linemen who are not only committed to their craft but continuously sharpening their skills,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “They consistently represent our team and our members with excellence. We applaud their everyday contributions to the community and celebrate their achievements at the Rodeo.”

