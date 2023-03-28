Mt Juliet Resident Oliver Steele Moves on to Hollywood Week on American Idol



American Idol concluded their auditions on Sunday night with Oliver Steele of Mt Juliet performing last on the show.

Oliver’s father, Toby, was a professional musician. During his audition, Oliver told the judges,“[My dad] has been through a lot,” continuing, “He was a professional guitar player, especially in blues, and also an incredible songwriter and singer in his own right. Anytime he would pick up a guitar, it would make you stop, melt away, and listen to what he was doing for a while. It’s been hard because he can’t really get around. He had a stroke that basically severely affected the left side of his body. I just remember feeling very powerless. He’s part of the reason why I want to do this. It’s for him because he gave me everything.”

Steele first performed “In My Life” and afterward the judges asked if his Dad, Toby would come into the audition room where judges asked for a second song. Steele performed “Change the World” which he sang with emotion to his father.

“We are so happy to have you,” Richie said to Steele afterward as Luke Bryan, Katy Perry agreed to send Steele through to Hollywood.

“You’re gonna have to take your dad with you,” Richie joked. “That’s your lucky charm right there!”

Steele moves on to Hollywood Week which begins on Sunday, April 2. Oliver posted on Instagram, “I could not be more excited to begin this adventure with y’all. Make sure to keep tuning in to @americanidol Sunday AND Monday starting next week to catch me and the rest of the Idols at Hollywood Week!”