Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black Croc shoes. Jada is 5’6” and around 120 pounds.

Her family notified police around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, after they could not locate her. She has expressed interest in visiting a non-custodial family member in Nashville and is believed to be in the Nashville area.

If you know Jada’s whereabouts, please call MJPD at 615-754-2550 so she can be reunited with her family. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.