MT Athletics Announces 2024-25 Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024-25 women’s basketball promotional schedule, which includes theme nights and giveaways.

The Blue Raiders open their home slate on Friday, Nov. 8 against Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m. CT.

No matter which game you attend, Blue Raider fans of all ages will find something fun to do on the concourse. The Family Fun Zone, filled with inflatables and activities for Little Blue Raider fans will be set up along the west side behind section D.

The Blue Raider Beer Garden will make its appearance in the Murphy Center at the top of section D. Open to all fans 21 & up, the Blue Raider Beer Garden features local craft beers and a spot to socialize while watching Blue Raider basketball.

Do not miss your chance to be inside the Murphy Center! Fans can now purchase single-game tickets to see the Blue Raiders inside the historic Murphy Center.

All tickets are reserved for only $15 online and no fees are charged when purchasing online. All tickets are mobile, so after completing your online purchase it is highly recommended to add the tickets to your smart phone from your account.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Murphy Center box office on game days starting two hours prior to tip off. All ages 3 and up require a ticket for entry.

Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the Blue Raider Ticket Office. For more information, call the Blue Raider Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Following is a breakdown of the women’s promotional events:

November 8th vs. GCU | 6:30 PM – Home Opener

Clear Bag and Women’s Basketball Poster Giveaway

November 17th vs. Alcorn State | 2 PM – Princess Ball

Meet & Greet Princesses on the concourse pregame

Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite princess!

Light Up Tiara Giveaway

November 19th vs. TN Tech | 6:30 PM – Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Themed Activities

Annual Teddy Bear Toss at Halftime

Alumni Appreciation – discounted tickets available through the Alumni Office.

December 4th vs. SIUE | 11 AM – Murfreesboro City Schools Education Day

January 2nd vs. FIU | 6:30 PM – We Back Pat Night

January 4th vs. Liberty | 3 PM – Honoring Local Heroes

Next Level Club Luncheon

January 23rd vs. Sam Houston | 6:30 PM – Boy Band Night/ Mental Health Awareness

Student Giveaway: Boy Band T-Shirt

January 25th vs. LA Tech | 12 PM – International Day/Blue Raider Kids Club Day

Pre-Game Lightning’s Birthday Party for Blue Raider Kids Club Members

Fan Favorite – Baby Race!

February 6th vs. JAX State | 6:30 PM – National Women & Girls in Sports Day

Women’s Sports Teams Pre-Game Clinic

NGWSD Poster Giveaway

February 8th vs. Kennesaw State | 5 PM – Think Pink

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pink Giveaway

Discounted Admission for fans wearing PINK.

Girl Scout Day

MTSU Cheer Kids Clinic; more information will be released later.

February 15th vs. WKU | 2 PM – Blue Out

BEAT WKU Buttons Giveaway

February 27th vs. New Mexico State | 6:30PM – Black History Month

MTSU Employee Appreciation

March 1st vs. UTEP | 1 PM – Celebrating HERstory

Senior Day & Basketball Alumni Reunion

Next Level Club Brunch

T-Shirt Giveaway

* All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.

