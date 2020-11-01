Mozzarella Bar Opens in Spring Hill

Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery opens in Spring Hill today, November 1.

The new Italian restaurant is in the former Salty Goat space at 2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill.

Mozzarella Bar offers both sit-down and grab and go options.

November 1st will be a soft opening, explains Mozarella Bar on Facebook:

“We have just set up the ‘Book Now’ link with Opentable. We will have limited seating beginning November 1 for full service. November will be a few weeks of Soft Opening while we are waiting for several pieces of equipment stuck in the ports of Italy to arrive. We will be making our pastas by hand for example which takes us a little more time. We know that many of you are anxious to give us a try so now you will have a chance to plan ahead. When you click on the link, select November for reservation options. Please reach out to us if you have any problems or questions. Stay tuned for more details on our Grand Opening on November 27th.”

“The Mozzarella Bar is an Italian Eatery featuring a Roman-style mozzarella bar, ‘Neo’ Neapolitan pizzeria and pastaria. Our kitchen will feature fresh pasta made in house and classic Italian American dishes baked in our imported Morello Forni stone-fired oven. The Morello Forni stone-fired oven is manufactured in Italy and produced for the best pizzaiolas in the world. We are excited to offer another independently owned restaurant option to the Spring Hill Community!” shared Laura Antonovich, who will operate the restaurant alongside her husband Chef Matthew Antonovich.

Chef Antonovich was certified as Chef in 2003, has served five US Presidents, and began the culinary concept Chef What’s for Dinner where he helps food companies improve their culinary platforms.

The restaurant will seat 50 people, and also have a diner-style counter serving Italian wine and a cappuccino bar for those wanting a drink for casual dine-in or waiting for take-out, they added.