



Moving can be a stressful experience. From packing, organizing, and hauling boxes to hoping and praying your valuables don’t get broken in the process, there’s a lot to think about when moving to a new place!

Here’s one more thing to add to your packing list: insurance.

Fortunately, changing your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy doesn’t have to be complicated. Step one: call your agent! If you don’t have an agent, you can reach out to your local State Farm Agent, Chris Nielsen, by calling (931) 486-1600.

Get New Insurance or Transfer Existing Insurance?

In some cases, you may be able to transfer your existing insurance to your new home with a few modifications handled by your insurance agent. In other cases, you will have to cancel the existing policy and institute a new policy. If you’re a State Farm customer, you may be able to receive a prorated credit from the old policy when you sign up for your new policy.

Just because you’re moving from one home to another (even locally) doesn’t mean your same insurance coverage can carry over. Perhaps one of the homes is in a flood zone and the other is not. Or maybe one home is older with well water and septic, and the other home is a new construction with a fire hydrant in the front lawn. These are two very different homes that may have very different insurance policies. In short, talk to your agent!

“What About My Possessions?”

Did you know that your possessions may not be covered while they’re in-transit from the old home to the new home? While moving companies are required by federal law to provide supplemental insurance for your property, the coverage usually isn’t sufficient for replacing lost or damaged possessions. You may need to increase your coverage amount with the moving company (if you’re using one). Some homeowner policies do cover your property while moving. Talk to your insurance agent to learn more.

This information is brought to you by your local State Farm Agent, Chris Nielsen. Contact Chris for your home insurance needs and questions. Learn more online or call (931) 486-1600 to get more information.

Get in touch:

5332 Main St, Spring Hill (next to the Tennessee Children’s Home on Hwy 31)

(931) 486-1600

Nielsensf.com

When it comes to insurance, no question is too big or small for Chris Nielsen and his team. Fill out the form below to get in touch:



