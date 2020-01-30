Movie Gang is back!

After sharing the news they would no longer hold events at The Franklin Theatre, Movie Gang has announced an event for February.

Via Facebook, Movie Gang shared their next event will take place on Feb. 29 at Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, at The Factory in Franklin.

“We are bringing back one of our first and biggest events THE GOONIES! Movie Gang 2020 is gonna rule! Limited tickets will be available! On sale soon!”

No other details were shared about the event. We are predicting it will be a sellout.

Movie Gang got its start five years ago. It’s a movie night experience like no other, created by a group of friends who love movies. At each event, you will find a movie theme activity, keepsake poster, often a food item that relates to the movie but most of all you are with others who enjoy nostalgic movies just like you do.

Past movie presentations include Home Alone, Karate Kid, Willy Wonka, and the Chocolate Factory and so many more.

To stay current on tickets sales and event details, follow them on Facebook.