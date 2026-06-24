Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts in Tennessee with New Nolensville Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for nearly 50 years, and home of the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni®, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Nolensville, marking the first Tennessee location and its 12th state overall. The Nolensville restaurant is locally owned and operated by Nashville Pizza Partners LLC, led by multi-brand franchisees Jordan and Jenny Nari and Gary and Sandra Mitchell. The group has signed a multi-unit development deal to bring Mountain Mike’s to the southern Nashville metro area, with future openings planned in Murfreesboro, Franklin and Brentwood. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Southern Nashville residents and visitors can enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the new Nolensville location, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Bringing Mountain Mike’s Pizza to the greater Nashville metropolitan area is an exciting milestone for our team, and Nolensville felt like the right place to introduce the brand’s family-focused experience to Tennessee,” said Jordan Nari. “This is a community that values connection, quality and local gathering places, and we’re looking forward to building a restaurant that becomes a true neighborhood destination as we expand across the region.”

The spacious 2,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Nolensville features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting nine big-screen televisions, the Nolensville restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Nolensville restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad weekday lunch buffet, a fresh salad bar, beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and 200-square-foot outdoor patio. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Nolensville, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“We believe Mountain Mike’s fills a real need in communities like Nolensville, where families are looking for a great local gathering place centered around quality food and memorable experiences, and the enthusiasm we’ve seen for the brand in new markets continues to reinforce that appeal,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our growth is driven by partnering with operators who understand both the community and the guest experience, and Nashville Pizza Partners brings the vision and operational strength to establish Mountain Mike’s as a standout in the region.”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients and shared around the table with family and friends. The combination of craveable innovation, quality craftsmanship and memorable dine-in experiences is what continues to make Mountain Mike’s truly unique. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Nolensville Mountain Mike’s is located at 7344 Nolensville Road, and can be reached by (629) 317-9515. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit MountainMikesPizza.com. For additional information about the Nolensville location visit Mountain Mike’s Nolensville, TN or find the restaurant on Google and Yelp.

Source: Mountain Mike’s

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