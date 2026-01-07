Motto by Hilton Opens in Downtown Nashville

Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown opened this month in Music City, bringing connected, community-driven stays to the South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood. Managed by Chartwell Hospitality and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., the 13-story, 260-room hotel offers guests cleverly compact rooms with more flexibility than ever, serving as the perfect launchpad for exploring the best of Nashville.

Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown is located at 311 3rd Avenue S, placing guests three blocks south of Broadway and within easy walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena and the famed Ryman Auditorium. Nashville International Airport (BNA) is a short eight-mile drive away.

The new hotel is designed to be a launchpad to the city and flex to what works best for guests. Thirty percent of the rooms feature Motto’s signature Confirmed Connecting Room capabilities, ideal for groups in town for concerts, conferences, bachelorette parties or weekend getaways. There are 44 connecting rooms, with the option to link up to six at once. Efficiently crafted to maximize comfort and functionality, accommodations include compact king rooms for two and the guest-favorite bunk rooms, which offer a queen bed with a lofted twin.

“This hotel is built for the way today’s travelers want to experience Nashville,” said Dan Deaver, General Manager of Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown. “Our guests can make the most of their stay in one of the world’s most exciting entertainment districts, enjoying fun, food and drinks with friends and family just steps from everything they want to see and do.”

Right at Motto’s front door guests are welcomed by Junie’s Drink and Graze, a welcoming all-day spot. Named for Junie Wood, a champion-winning Quarter Horse, Junie’s gives guests the freedom to shape their own experience. Whether it’s morning coffee and breakfast bites to prep for a day downtown, snacks after sightseeing, dinner with friends or a nightcap to close out the evening, Junie’s is the approachable, convivial must-join downtown spot. All polish, no pretense. The menu showcases creative, globally inspired small plates and features an intriguing cocktail program blending classic drinks and the best from around the world with a nod to the distilleries of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

“Motto immerses travelers in the heart of the destination, and Motto Nashville does exactly that for those experiencing Music City,” said Theodora De Souza, brand leader, Motto by Hilton. “Nashville is the perfect launchpad for our growing portfolio of hotels in vibrant urban and adventure destinations worldwide. With its buzzing social spaces, flexible and connecting guestrooms, and a prime location in the lively SoBro neighborhood, Motto Nashville brings the Motto experience to life – connected, social and local.”

The new Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown has a full suite of additional amenities, including a fitness center, flexible meeting space, a common area with outdoor patio, and a ground-level coffee shop and bar welcoming both guests and locals.

Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown is located at 311 3rd Avenue S.

