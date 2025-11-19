Moto Moda: Nashville’s Newest Pizzeria Merges Italian Cuisine with Vintage Motorcycle Vibes

Moto Moda marries New York-style pizza with vintage motorsport, offering a menu of Italian-inspired classics and a curated collection of motorcycles, apparel, and accessories and opening its doors to the public on Thursday, November 20 at 722a Merritt Ave, Nashville in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood with neighbors of Pastis, Aba, Hermes.

The restaurant blends mid-century Italian influence with racing aesthetics, offering a space intentionally designed to feel both elevated and approachable with the familiar comfort of a classic pizzeria, while also serving as a hub for Nashville’s motorcycle enthusiast community. Moto Moda will be open daily from 11 am to 3 pm, and 5 pm to 10 pm, closing at 9 pm on Sunday.

Founded by Jimmy Pruitt, Moto Moda began as an Airstream pop-up in Nashville before evolving into a retail storefront rooted in men’s apparel and motorcycle culture. Pruitt later partnered with Andy Mumma of Barista Parlor, Chopper, and Maiz de la Vida, for its latest iteration as Wedgewood-Houston’s newest pizzeria and motorcycle-centric destination located within the award-winning Standard Assembly mixed-use development.

Reservations for lunch and dinner can be made via OpenTable, and walk-ins are welcome.

On the Menu

Open every day for both lunch and dinner, Moto Moda serves core classics with contemporary finishes from a menu developed by Executive Chef Wes Scoggins. Sixteen-inch New York-style pizza anchors the menu with six fixed pies (cheese, pepperoni, sausage and meatball, white pie, alla vodka, and “Moto Maximum”) and six rotating seasonal pies. Whole pies are available all day while slices are served only at lunch. Each pizza starts with Moto Moda’s naturally fermented dough – a blend of unique and distinctive artisanal flours with fermentation assistance from Nashville’s own Bootleg Biology, which collaborated with Chef Scoggins to develop a proprietary yeast strain cultivated from local wildflowers and Texas Hill Country. The end result is a soft, lightly chewy crust offering palate-pleasing depth and texture.

The antipasti menu is inspired by mid-century Italian cafe culture and Italian-American standards, and features items such as montanara (fried-then-baked mini pizza), portafoglio (folded street pie), olive all’Ascolana (fried stuffed olives), housemade focaccia, giardiniera, cocktail meatballs, and more. Focaccia sandwiches are available at lunch with a variety of filling options – notably the Cotoletta Pit-Stop featuring an oven-fried cutlet and housemade sauces. Desserts include a classic tiramisu and a caprino no-bake cheesecake with rotating “fantasy flavors,” starting with blue raspberry.

Moto Moda’s bar is led by Bar Manager Corey James, and follows the same thoughtful approach offering ten custom cocktails made with fresh juices and house syrups. Classic spritzes, Negronis, and bourbon and tequila cocktails share the spotlight, accompanied by a strong amari program and focused list of wines and local beers.

Design and Atmosphere

Moto Moda is an adaptive reuse of a local trucking company building from the 1940s, a nod to its transportation roots and the spirit of the brand. Within the 5,000-square-foot restaurant, a well-curated selection of for-sale vintage motorcycles – from the 1950s through present – are displayed like sculptures from the golden age of Italian design. In the beautiful, open, airy space, wood beams and rafters and six glass paneled garage doors pay homage to the original use of the building. Custom art installations and a well-appointed retail hub – complete with Mota Modo apparel and motor accessories – showcase Mumma and Pruitt’s eye for design.

Industrial materials meet warmth and texture with black checkered tablecloths, plates in the color of motor oil, and candlelight that fills the room each evening. The sound of vinyl records spinning on the stereo sets an inviting rhythm as guests settle in for dinner or cocktails. The space will host events, automobile and bike gatherings, and dog-friendly patio hangouts – extending Moto Moda’s mission to be a hub for community and culture. Moto Moda blends classic Italian influence with Nashville’s creative energy, offering a space that feels both timeless and welcoming while intentionally designed for all of life’s shared moments.

