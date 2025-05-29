Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee Opens Milk Depot in Brentwood

The non-profit organization, Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee, celebrated the opening of its first milk depot in Williamson County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, accompanied by the first donation made by Sarah from Spring Hill. The milk depot officially opened on May 13 and is located at Brentwood Children’s Clinic at 95 Seaboard Lane.

Medically fragile infants need breast milk that sometimes mothers aren’t able to provide. This service offers breast milk to local hospitals for infants after it has been screened and pasteurized for use.

Those interested in donating must fill out the prescreening form, have a phone interview, obtain consent from an obstetrician, undergo a blood test, and receive approval to donate before leaving donations at the milk depot.

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee was founded in 2014 by Brister and Helen Scott, and Bruce and Susan Campbell.

To learn more about Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee, visit their website here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email