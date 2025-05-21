Mother, Daughter Accused of Stealing $1.6K in Merchandise from Lululemon

May 20, 2025 – A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with a theft at a Nashville Lululemon store, according to WSMV.

The incident happened on March 23 at the store on 11th Avenue South. Court documents state the two suspects—Makayla Johnson and her mother, Mahogany Johnson—allegedly took five jackets, five pairs of pants, and several bike shorts, totaling roughly $1,675 in merchandise.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the women carrying the items to the front of the store and leaving without paying. They were later seen walking toward a vehicle registered to Mahogany Johnson.

Investigators say the stolen merchandise was later found for sale in multiple Facebook groups, with many of the items still bearing Lululemon security sensors.

